Statesman SKAO15017BK Digital 13-In-1 Air Fryer 15 Litre, 13 Pre Set Cooking Programmes, Black

Complete with 13 pre-set cooking programmes including air fry, bake, roast and dehydrate, a 90 minute cooking timer and viewing window with interior light, the 15 Litre 13-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven from Statesman is the perfect addition to the kitchen. Accessories include a rotisserie fork and spit, rotating basket, 8-piece skewer set, 2 grill racks and a drip tray which doubles as a baking tray. Ideal for energy efficient, healthier cooking with 360° air circulation for faster cooking and even results.

