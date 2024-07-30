Marketplace.
Igenix IGFD4009W Air Circulator Turbo Fan, 9 Inch, 32 Wind Speeds, White

The IGFD4009W Air Circulator Turbo Fan has 32 wind speeds and 3 wind modes - normal, natural and sleep. Turbo technology in the IGFD4009W can help to boost the effect of air conditioning or heating in your home, as the strong air circulation disperses cooled air to the whole room. Multi-directional auto oscillation means the fan can provide air flow to all parts of the room without the user having to manually adjust the tilt angle of the fan head, cooling more than one individual. There is a scented oil diffusing pad on the front of the fan, which creates a subtle fragrance in the room with a few drops of essential oil.

