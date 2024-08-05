Igenix DF1670 Digital Pedestal Fan, 16 Inch, Ultra Quiet, 12 speeds LED Display, White

The Igenix DF1670 White 16 Inch Digital DC Motor Pedestal Fan is packed full of innovative features that make it the ultimate pedestal fan for users who want power without the noise. The specially designed brushless DC motor ensures the DF1670 generates a stronger airflow than standard AC motors, whilst also using less energy. The stylish LED display helps users track through the 12 available speed settings with ease, and the auto-dimming function makes this an ideal option for the bedroom. The fan head can be adjusted vertically to give a variety of operating positions, which combined with the oscillation function ensures even airflow distribution at all times. The DF1670 comes with a 12 hour timer as well as sleep and natural modes, which combined with the unique ‘silent’ setting makes this fan an ideal option for any user. Feature :- - 12 Speed Settings - 12 Hour Programmable Timer - Digital LED Display with Auto-Dimming Function - Natural / Sleep / Silent Modes - Oscillation Function - DC Motor for Quiet Operation - Auto Shut-Off After 12 Hours Without Operation - Power Off Memory Function - Multi-Function Remote Control - Product Dimensions (mm): H:1360 x W:400 x D:452 - Package Dimensions (mm): H:505 x W:237 x D:657 - Net Weight: 7.6kg - Gross Weight: 10.5kg