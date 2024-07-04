Marketplace.
Igenix IG9600WIFI Smart WIFI Air Purifier with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant

The Igenix IG9600WIFI air purifier is stylish and modern in design and is a great addition to any home, office, apartment or workrook. It can ensure that toxins are removed and clearer air is left. The coloured LED light sensors, will quickly notify you of 3 different air qua;ities (good, moderate & poor). With the auto mode feature the air purifier will simply adjust between 4 fan settings to ensure your space is purified and giving you clean air. The Igenix IG9600WIFI has a smart WIFI feature that you can connect to the Igenix home app via your android or IOS phone. The screen will clearly display which mode is currently in use, current temperature, air quality and many more. You can also synce the air purifier to Amazon Alexa or Google home assistant to be controlled hands free via voice control.

