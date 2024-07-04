Marketplace.
Igenix DF1250 Portable Desk Fan, 12 Inch, 3 Speed, Chrome

The Igenix DF1250 12 Inch Chrome oscillating portable Desk Fan is ideal for use in the home, office, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. This portable fan has 40 Watts of power and 3 Speed Settings - High, medium and low. It has adjustable tilt action to change the angle of the airflow and for safety, a mesh guard to add extra protection against the spinning blades. It benefits from an oscillating feature which means the fan turns from left to right to evenly distribute cool air. With its whisper quiet, smooth operation this portable desk fan is the ideal cooling solution for those hot sticky summer days.

