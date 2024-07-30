Igenix DF1800BL Floor Standing Fan, 18 Inch, Black

The Igenix DF1800BL 18-inch floor standing air circulator fan is ideal for use in the house, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. This high velocity fan has a large 90 W of power and three speed settings - high, medium and low. It features adjustable tilt action to change the angle of the air and mesh guard to ensure it is safe to use near children and pets. The high quality metal blades give extra durability and ensure that this powerful fan evenly distributes cool air making it the apt cooling solution for hot sticky days. The fan is not suitable for wall mounting. Igenix manufacturer a whole range of cooling products for the home and office including 6-inch, 9-inch, 12-inch and 16-inch desk fans, 30-inch tower fans, portable air coolers and air conditioning units. This is complimented by a range of heating products for the home and office including fan heaters, halogens, oil filled radiators, convector, ceramic and drum heaters.