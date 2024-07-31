Igenix DF1610 Portable Desk Fan, 16 Inch, 3 Speed, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Igenix DF1610 16-inch oscillating portable desk fan is ideal for use in the house, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. This portable fan has 40 W power and three speed settings. It has adjustable tilt action and a mesh guard to add extra protection against the spinning blades. It benefits from an oscillating feature which means the air is evenly distribute. With its quiet, smooth operation this portable desk fan is the ideal cooling solution for hot sticky days.

The Igenix DF1610 16-inch oscillating portable desk fan is ideal for use in the house, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. This portable fan has 40 W power and three speed settings. It has adjustable tilt action and a mesh guard to add extra protection against the spinning blades. It benefits from an oscillating feature which means the air is evenly distribute. With its quiet, smooth operation this portable desk fan is the ideal cooling solution for hot sticky days.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.