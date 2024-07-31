Marketplace.
Igenix DF1610 Portable Desk Fan, 16 Inch, 3 Speed, White

The Igenix DF1610 16-inch oscillating portable desk fan is ideal for use in the house, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. This portable fan has 40 W power and three speed settings. It has adjustable tilt action and a mesh guard to add extra protection against the spinning blades. It benefits from an oscillating feature which means the air is evenly distribute. With its quiet, smooth operation this portable desk fan is the ideal cooling solution for hot sticky days.

