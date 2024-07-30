Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, White
image 1 of Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, Whiteimage 2 of Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, Whiteimage 3 of Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, Whiteimage 4 of Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, Whiteimage 5 of Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, White

Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Igenix IG7131 Tabletop Mini Oven & Grill, 60 Minute Timer, White
This IG7131 30 Litre Mini Oven combines a compact design with functionality and will be the right addition to any style of kitchen. Even with its compact nature, this Mini Oven packs a punch with 1500w of power. Its got everything you need for cooking whilst taking up very little space, meaning its suitable for households, student accommodation or even for an office kitchen where space is a premium.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here