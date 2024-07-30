Igenix IG3095 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steel

Provide your home with a multifunctional oven space with the Igenix IG3095 digital combination microwave with a grill and convection cooking. Combine all the benefits of a conventional fan-assisted oven with the speed of a microwave in a large 30 litre capacity. With 1000W of microwave power and a 2400w grill, you can choose from 10 auto cooking programmes that allow you to grill, roast, bake and microwave anything from snacks to full family meals. It has a 95 minutes timer that gives you enough time to cook or roast large meals, and once it?s done simply pull down the Oven Style Door. Innovative infrared heating tube is a new method to reduce cooking time, and save on energy, evenly baking and browning your dishes, making food crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Product dimensions ? H 33 cm x W 52 cm x D 52 cm.