Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steel
image 1 of Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steelimage 2 of Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steelimage 3 of Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steelimage 4 of Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steelimage 5 of Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steel

Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£184.99

£184.99/each

Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steel
This IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave has a stylish and efficient design which means you get high performance expected of all Igenix products. The 10 pre-programmed auto cook menu includes Pizza, Meat, Potato, Pasta and even Cakes, meaning you can now make even more food with this IG3901. With 7 clearly labelled buttons, this microwave is also an ideal choice for users of any age. With a huge 95 minute timer, all you need to do is simply turn the dial to your desired time and let the microwave cook your favourite meals in a flash.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here