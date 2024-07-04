Igenix IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave & Grill, 95 Minute Timer, Stainless Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave has a stylish and efficient design which means you get high performance expected of all Igenix products. The 10 pre-programmed auto cook menu includes Pizza, Meat, Potato, Pasta and even Cakes, meaning you can now make even more food with this IG3901. With 7 clearly labelled buttons, this microwave is also an ideal choice for users of any age. With a huge 95 minute timer, all you need to do is simply turn the dial to your desired time and let the microwave cook your favourite meals in a flash.

This IG3091 Digital Combination Microwave has a stylish and efficient design which means you get high performance expected of all Igenix products. The 10 pre-programmed auto cook menu includes Pizza, Meat, Potato, Pasta and even Cakes, meaning you can now make even more food with this IG3901. With 7 clearly labelled buttons, this microwave is also an ideal choice for users of any age. With a huge 95 minute timer, all you need to do is simply turn the dial to your desired time and let the microwave cook your favourite meals in a flash.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.