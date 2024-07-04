Igenix IG2071 Maunal Microwave, 35 Minute Timer, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This IG2071 20 litre manual Microwave has a stylish and efficient design with practicality in mind. It has 5 power levels to choose from to ensure all of your food is cooked or re-heated to the optimum temperature. A 255 mm turntable is expansive enough to accommodate a wide range of containers, dishes, bowls and plates with 2 easy to operate dials. With a convenient 35 minute timer, all you need to do is simply turn the dial to your desired time and let the microwave cook your favourite meals in a flash.

This IG2071 20 litre manual Microwave has a stylish and efficient design with practicality in mind. It has 5 power levels to choose from to ensure all of your food is cooked or re-heated to the optimum temperature. A 255 mm turntable is expansive enough to accommodate a wide range of containers, dishes, bowls and plates with 2 easy to operate dials. With a convenient 35 minute timer, all you need to do is simply turn the dial to your desired time and let the microwave cook your favourite meals in a flash.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.