Igenix IG3122 PowerSteam Steam Iron, 2200 W, 250 ml Water tank, Purple/White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Igenix Power Steam iron offers a 2200W output with continuous steam for easier ironing. Functions include powerful bursts of steam and 250ml tank capacity to tackle any stubborn creases and a ceramic soleplate that will effortlessly glide over fabrics. It also has an adjustable temperature dial, is self-cleaning and has thermal cut out protection for safety and piece of mind. Product specification 2200W ceramic soleplate 250ml tank capacity powerful burst of steam vertical steam continuous steam variable steam self-cleaning anti-calk feature anti-drip feature 1.9m cord length Product Dimensions (mm): H: 262 x W: 110 x D: 131

This Igenix Power Steam iron offers a 2200W output with continuous steam for easier ironing. Functions include powerful bursts of steam and 250ml tank capacity to tackle any stubborn creases and a ceramic soleplate that will effortlessly glide over fabrics. It also has an adjustable temperature dial, is self-cleaning and has thermal cut out protection for safety and piece of mind. Product specification 2200W ceramic soleplate 250ml tank capacity powerful burst of steam vertical steam continuous steam variable steam self-cleaning anti-calk feature anti-drip feature 1.9m cord length Product Dimensions (mm): H: 262 x W: 110 x D: 131

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.