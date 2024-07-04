Marketplace.
Igenix IGM0820B Solo Microwave, 35 Minute Timer, 800W, Black

Igenix IGM0820B Solo Microwave, 35 Minute Timer, 800W, Black
This Igenix IGM0820B 20 litre 800W manual Microwave in Black is simple in design, making it without compromising on functionality. Featuring 5 power levels including a defrost function, this microwave brings quick, convenient cooking to any meal. A 255mm turntable is wide enough to accommodate a wide range of dishes, bowls and containers, and with a 35 minute Countdown timer you'll be able to cook all your favourite meals.

