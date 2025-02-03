Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG3020, 4 Slice Toaster, Removable Crumb Tray, White

Igenix IG3020, 4 Slice Toaster, Removable Crumb Tray, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.99

£25.99/each

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Igenix IG3020, 4 Slice Toaster, Removable Crumb Tray, White
The Igenix IG3202 4 slice toaster is ideal for those who like to enjoy a diverse range of bread choices. It also comes with an anti-jam and auto shut off feature, coupled with the hi-lift facility for ease of use. The toaster itself will complement any kitchen with its stylish and contemporary look and is ideal for all your toasting needs, especially if you're feeling extra hungry or have lots of little mouths to feed.
Sold by GoShopDirect (Lancaster Holdings Ltd)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here