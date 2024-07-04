Igenix IG7280, Cordless Jug Kettle, 1.7 Litre, 2200W, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Igenix IG7280 cordless jug kettle in black has a 2200 W power rating and a water capacity of 1.7 L. The jug kettle features a safety locking lid to reduce water spilling, auto switch off on boil, boil dry protection, removable washable filter, immersed element, cord storage and on/off switch with indicator light. The water level window means you can see how much water to fill according to your requirements. It is recommended you only boil the amount of water you require to use as this will reduce your energy and ensure your kettle doesn't fill up with limescale effecting the efficiency of your kettle. This kettle is also available in white Igenix model number IG7270.

The Igenix IG7280 cordless jug kettle in black has a 2200 W power rating and a water capacity of 1.7 L. The jug kettle features a safety locking lid to reduce water spilling, auto switch off on boil, boil dry protection, removable washable filter, immersed element, cord storage and on/off switch with indicator light. The water level window means you can see how much water to fill according to your requirements. It is recommended you only boil the amount of water you require to use as this will reduce your energy and ensure your kettle doesn't fill up with limescale effecting the efficiency of your kettle. This kettle is also available in white Igenix model number IG7270.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.