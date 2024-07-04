Ariete ARPK49 Breakfast Line Table Blender & Hand Blender Set, Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Experience the pinnacle of versatility and convenience with the Ariete ARPK49 Table Blender & Hand Blender Set in elegant grey. This dynamic duo empowers you to tackle a myriad of culinary tasks effortlessly. The table blender boasts powerful performance, effortlessly transforming ingredients into smooth soups, sauces, and beverages. Meanwhile, the hand blender offers unmatched flexibility, allowing you to blend directly in pots, bowls, or even straight into your favorite drink. With both devices featuring sleek grey finishes, they not only elevate your kitchen aesthetics but also streamline your cooking process. Elevate your culinary creations with the Ariete ARPK49 Table Blender & Hand Blender Set, where innovation meets sophistication.

