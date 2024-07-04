Ariete ARPK47 Breakfast Line Kettle, Toaster & Coffee Machine Set, Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Elevate your morning routine with the Ariete ARPK47 Breakfast Line Set, encompassing a kettle, toaster, and coffee machine in sleek grey. Experience convenience and style as you kickstart your day with piping hot beverages and perfectly toasted bread. The kettle ensures swift boiling with its generous capacity, while the toaster offers customizable browning levels for your preferred toastiness. Complete your breakfast ensemble with the coffee machine, brewing rich and flavorful coffee to energize your mornings. Embrace efficiency and elegance with the Ariete ARPK47 Breakfast Line Set, making every breakfast a delightful experience.

