Ariete 97904 Vintage Mini Oven, 18 Litre, 1380 W, Green

This Ariete AR7904 18-litre Mini Oven is more energy-efficient than conventional electric ovens, taking less time to heat up and cool down, and helping to keep meal planning budget-friendly. Compact enough to fit on the kitchen countertop and perfect for creating delicious meals, this green Vintage Mini Oven allows the possibility of turning on both elements, or only the top or bottom element separately, which works well for grilling and defrosting. With a 60-minute timer and round cavity at the back of the oven, it can hold a plate with a diameter of up to 30 cm and is perfect for making pizza.