Ariete ARPK40 Vintage Retro Dome Kettle, 4 Slice Toaster Set, Green

The 4-slice vintage toaster to toast simple slices or filled sandwiches, with separated 2 x 2 slices control, auto eject and removable crumb tray, self-centring function, six levels of browning, cool touch sides and defrosting, heating and cooking function. Enjoy hot tea for breakfast, herbal tea or chamomile infusion before you go to bed. The Ariete Vintage Electric Kettle quickly carries water to boil and in just a few minutes you will have your hot drink ready. The steel body of the vintage kettle and its soft touch handle prevents burning your fingers. Its pastel colours and retro lines make the Ariete Vintage Kettle a decorative element for your kitchen, functional and to display even after use. In just a few minutes, the Ariete Vintage Line Kettle brings water to boil for preparing tea and herbal teas, but thanks to its 1.7 litre capacity, you can quickly boil the water from the pasta and pour it into the pan when you have little time to cook.