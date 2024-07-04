Ariete ARPK16 Vintage Retro Dome Kettle, Toaster & Espresso Coffee Machine Set, Cream

Kettle with a vintage design that recalls old-fashioned shapes, essential to taste moments like breakfast or tea break at their best. Equipped with removable and washable scale filter, cold surfaces, an ergonomic handle with soft touch finishing and auto-off system, it's an essential ally in every kitchen. 2-slice vintage toaster without pliers to toast simple slices or filled sandwiches, with auto eject and removable crumb tray, 6 levels of browning, cool touch sides and defrosting, heating and cooking function. Espresso machine with an elegant and stylish design, in vintage style, enriched with precious pastel colours details with metallic finishes. With its 900W power, 15 bar pressure, filter holder for pods and powder (1 and 2 cups), removable cup holder and drip tray, lets you prepare coffee and cappuccino at home, intense and creamy like the ones you can taste in a bar.