Marketplace.
image 1 of Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Cream
image 1 of Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Creamimage 2 of Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Creamimage 3 of Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Creamimage 4 of Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Creamimage 5 of Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Cream

Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£149.99

£149.99/each

Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Cream
Kettle with a vintage design that recalls old-fashioned shapes, essential to taste moments like breakfast or tea break at their best. Equipped with removable and washable scale filter, cold surfaces, an ergonomic handle with soft touch finishing and auto-off system, it's an essential ally in every kitchen. 2-slice vintage toaster without pliers to toast simple slices or filled sandwiches, with auto eject and removable crumb tray, 6 levels of browning, cool touch sides and defrosting, heating and cooking function. Coffee maker for American coffee. Makes from 4 to 12 cups of large, hot and tasty coffee. Thanks to the included timer and the LCD display it is possible to program the preparation of coffee in the next 24h. The support plate of the tempered glass jug maintains the coffee warm for about 30 minutes. With the anti-dripping system, the devices stops dispensing when the cup is extracted. The dispensing restarts when the Pause Serve button is pressed. The filter holder is easily washable.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here