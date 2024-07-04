Ariete ARPK7 Vintage Retro Jug Kettle, Toaster & Filter Coffee Machine Set, Cream

Kettle with a vintage design that recalls old-fashioned shapes, essential to taste moments like breakfast or tea break at their best. Equipped with removable and washable scale filter, cold surfaces, an ergonomic handle with soft touch finishing and auto-off system, it's an essential ally in every kitchen. 2-slice vintage toaster without pliers to toast simple slices or filled sandwiches, with auto eject and removable crumb tray, 6 levels of browning, cool touch sides and defrosting, heating and cooking function. Coffee maker for American coffee. Makes from 4 to 12 cups of large, hot and tasty coffee. Thanks to the included timer and the LCD display it is possible to program the preparation of coffee in the next 24h. The support plate of the tempered glass jug maintains the coffee warm for about 30 minutes. With the anti-dripping system, the devices stops dispensing when the cup is extracted. The dispensing restarts when the Pause Serve button is pressed. The filter holder is easily washable.