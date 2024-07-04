Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frother

Bringing the style of the Italian kitchen to UK homes, the Ariete AR1380 Slim Metal Espresso Coffee Maker, part of the sophisticated Metals range, is suitable for both powder and ESE pods. At only 14cm wide, the chic steel AR1380 can fit into even the smallest kitchens, though its size does not compromise on function or usability. Enjoy your favourite coffee as it should be drunk, by using the milk frother to create the perfect morning latte. With its removable 1.1 litre water tank, cup warmer and removable drip tray, as well as the descale warning and auto switch-off after 25 minutes, this slimline coffee machine can offer the user everything for the perfect morning coffee, without taking up too much space on the worktop.