Marketplace.
image 1 of Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frother
image 1 of Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frotherimage 2 of Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frotherimage 3 of Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frotherimage 4 of Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frotherimage 5 of Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frother

Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frother

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£149.99

£149.99/each

Ariete 1380 Metal Slim Barista Espresso Coffee Maker Machine & Milk Frother
Bringing the style of the Italian kitchen to UK homes, the Ariete AR1380 Slim Metal Espresso Coffee Maker, part of the sophisticated Metals range, is suitable for both powder and ESE pods. At only 14cm wide, the chic steel AR1380 can fit into even the smallest kitchens, though its size does not compromise on function or usability. Enjoy your favourite coffee as it should be drunk, by using the milk frother to create the perfect morning latte. With its removable 1.1 litre water tank, cup warmer and removable drip tray, as well as the descale warning and auto switch-off after 25 minutes, this slimline coffee machine can offer the user everything for the perfect morning coffee, without taking up too much space on the worktop.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here