Ariete 1398 Digital Filter Coffee Machine 1.5 Litre Capacity, Stainless Steel

Introducing the Ariete 1398 Digital Filter Coffee Machine, your ultimate companion for a perfect cup of coffee every time. With its sleek design in black and stainless steel, this machine not only adds elegance to your kitchen but also delivers exceptional performance. Boasting a generous 1.5-liter capacity, this powerhouse can brew up to 12 cups of rich, aromatic coffee, making it ideal for both individual indulgence and entertaining guests. The 24-hour programmable timer ensures you wake up to the tantalizing aroma of freshly brewed coffee each morning, setting the perfect tone for your day. Enjoy the convenience of the auto shut-off feature, providing peace of mind and energy efficiency. Say goodbye to worries about forgetting to turn off the machine—this smart function takes care of it for you. The Ariete 1398 is designed for ease of use, featuring a user-friendly digital interface that allows you to customize brewing preferences effortlessly. Whether you prefer a bold, strong brew or a milder flavor, this machine offers the flexibility to cater to your taste. Experience the joy of hassle-free cleaning with its removable filter holder and drip-stop system, making maintenance a breeze. Incorporating both style and functionality, the Ariete 1398 Digital Filter Coffee Machine is a must-have for coffee enthusiasts who crave convenience, reliability, and exceptional taste. Elevate your coffee experience with the perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship.