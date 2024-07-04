Ariete 2854B Moderna Cordless Electric Kettle, 1.7 Litre Capacity, Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Bring a touch of elegant Italian design with this Ariete Cordless Electric Kettle from the Moderna range. Perfectly combining substance with style this 1.7 litre kettle will add some extravagance to your morning routine. It has 3000W of power contained within a stainless steel body. The added detail of the external thermometer lets you check the water temperature as you wait to pour your coffee. Combine the style of kettle with the rest of the Moderna range to make your kitchen stand out.

