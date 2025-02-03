Ariete Vintage 2868 Retro Style Cordless Jug Kettle, 1 Litre Capacity, 360 Rotating Base, Vintage Design, Cream

Elegant and modern forms inspired by a timeless Vintage style, merge with the modern efficiency of Ariete’s technical solutions, giving life to a complete range of small appliances. Initially dedicated to breakfast solutions, today Vintage line products embrace multiple food preparation areas. The range continues to be enriched year after year, to meet the growing needs of consumers. The new kettle with a 1 L capacity (model 2868), confirms the winning features characterising the range: the strong retro lines, the metal body and the three colours available (green, blue, beige). Thanks to the cold walls that allow you to conveniently carry the kettle and place it on any surface outside its base, the ergonomic handle and the auto shut off system, this accessory becomes a safe and easy to use companion, ideal for your moments of relaxation, alone or in the company of others. - Style in the kitchen: its unique shapes and pastel colours make the kettle a unique decor element, perfect to enrich your kitchen - Switches itself off: when the kettle reaches the right temperature it switches itself off, ensuring maximum safety and peace of mind - Also use it for pasta: boil water in just 3 minutes and use it to continue cooking your pasta. A effective trick that saves precious time - Cordless base: the 360 ° cordless base allows you to detach the body of the kettle and bring it directly to the table to serve the prepared drinks

