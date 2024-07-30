HOMCOM Dining Table Set, Concrete Effect Table and Chairs for 4 People

Go for the muted approach, no matter how small you space is - bring this compact and minimalistic kitchen table and chairs set from HOMCOM into your home. Modern dining room set comes with a dining table, two stools and two-seater bench - a must for dining and catching up with your family/friends. Metal frames mean each piece is strong and supportive, fitted with durable seat and table tops. When done, tuck in the seats and bench under the table.