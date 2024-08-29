HOMCOM Air Fryer 20L Countertop Convection Oven

Retro styling for the everyday: this HOMCOM convection oven is a piece to love using and having in your home. The black colour, chrome accents and slight boxy shape gives it an old-school look with a modern twist. Adjust the temperature between 90-230 degree?easily, with seven different cooking functions: warm, broil, fan broil, toast, bake, fan bake and air fry. This mini oven also comes with three inner layers: a shelf, frying basket and pan, with a size of 20 litres which suits for whole family.