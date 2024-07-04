Outsunny Artificial Leaf Hedge Screen Privacy Fence Panel Garden 3Mx1M

Bring the look of vibrant green life onto walls, wherever: do it with this Outsunny artificial leaf screen. 300cm long is generous in size, and it can be easily trimmed to s size and shape you want. Plastic leaves make them durable and suitable for use indoors and outdoors all year round - the vibrant green hues make this leaf fence super realistic. Easy to install and very low maintenance: now just to choose where you want it!