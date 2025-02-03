PawHut 122cm Wooden Rabbit Hutch Bunny Cage Pet House with Tray Ladder Run

The ideal home for small pets?this PawHut rabbit hutch with run provides space and comfort. The two-story design is made from fir wood and coated with water-based paint, protecting it against mild weathering. There is a steel wire outdoor rabbit run, allowing your pet to enjoy fresh air without them escaping. Two easy-open and a pull-out tray ensure easy access inside for cleaning and upkeep. It's finished with asphalt on the roof for extra protection. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.

Solid fir wood structure for a tough and safe home Multiple doors for easy access Wire on outside to keep animals safely enclosed

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD