HOMCOM Computer Desk Writing Table Study Workstation High Gloss White

Whatever the role, this HOMCOM computer table is here for you. The 90cm long design is compact: great for smaller spaces. With a small under-desk shelf, there is room for keeping smaller work things close to you. Made from particle board, this desk is durable and sturdy - suitable for everyday use. Enjoy working in simple style with this HOMCOM writing desk.