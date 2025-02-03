HOMCOM Set Of 2 Bar Stool Vintage Microfiber Cloth Tub Seat, Dark Grey

It's time to bring some serious style into your home with these two bar stools from HOMCOM. Vintage-looking worn-out microfibre upholstery covers the seats, with a quilted texture for extra retro points. The tub-shaped seats are smoothly curved, with padding for comfort. they have a high back for body support. A steel frame for a strong and supportive core, complete with handy footrests.

