Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Set Of 2 Bar Stool Vintage Microfiber Cloth Tub Seat, Dark Grey

HOMCOM Set Of 2 Bar Stool Vintage Microfiber Cloth Tub Seat, Dark Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£109.99

£109.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Set Of 2 Bar Stool Vintage Microfiber Cloth Tub Seat, Dark Grey
It's time to bring some serious style into your home with these two bar stools from HOMCOM. Vintage-looking worn-out microfibre upholstery covers the seats, with a quilted texture for extra retro points. The tub-shaped seats are smoothly curved, with padding for comfort. they have a high back for body support. A steel frame for a strong and supportive core, complete with handy footrests.
Set of two stylish and vintage bar stoolsArmless tubstyle chairspadded for comfortWornout microfiber clothwith quilting
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here