HOMCOM Computer Desk with Storage, Gaming Writing Table, 70cm,Brown

An all-rounder desk, made to support you for whatever you do - This HOMCOM computer desk will ensure that you use most of your space. Made from metal, the sturdy frame is fully supportive, with adjustable feet for continual balance - giving you peace of mind as you concentrate. Compact desk design occupies less space and 2-tier shelf gives you enough room for working, studying or gaming. Comes complete with a handy top and bottom shelf.