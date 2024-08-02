kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Double Doors, Grey

Creating stylish bathroom storage option has never been so easy - this kleankin medicine cabinet will do the trick instantly. Formed of a bottom shelf with small vented doors for airflow, with an two-compartment upper cabinet, there's plenty of space for keeping bottles, make-up, toiletries and everything in-between. Mirrored doors give you a place to see and get ready. The surface is painted for a smooth and easy-wipe finish. Setting it up is simple: simply fix on the wall securely and go.