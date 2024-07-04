HOMCOM Baby Stroller Pushchair 2 in 1 Lightweight Travel Pram Buggy Foldable with Reversible Seat, Fully Reclining Backrest, from 0 to 3 Years, 0 to15kg, Black

Need to get around with children? Make it easy with this HOMCOM baby pushchair. With shock absorbing wheels, they can swivel and lock for a smooth stroll. Kids will sit comfortably, thanks to the reclining backrest, whilst the seatbelt keeps them secure – the brakes ensure it stays in place when needed. There's an adjustable canopy for shelter, whilst the basket at the bottom lets you keep essentials. When finished using, it can be folded for easy storage and carrying.