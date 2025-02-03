HOMCOM Bar Stools Set of 2 Adjustable Height Swivel Bar Chairs, Grey

Sleek, beautiful style for the home dining area: these two breakfast bar stools from HOMCOM. Soft PU leather is stylish, with added indents for a unique look. Both bar stools are filled with soft sponge for comfort, with high backs for support and can swivel freely to work with you when seated. Comes complete with a metal structure, with a large round base to stand steady and bottom rest for the feet.

Seat height is adjustable Swivel seat moves with your body Metal structure for full support

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD