Outsunny Set of 2 Galvanised Raised Garden Bed for Flowers, Herbs

The raw, unpolished design of these two Outsunny raised garden bed makes them a must for outdoor spaces. Easy to blend in with natural surroundings, they are great for every garden. Made from galvanised steel, this raised vegetable planter is tough and the open bottom design means there's direct contact with soil for maximum growth. Comes in a set of two for double the growing power.