Outsunny 4 PCs Expanding Trellis Fence 2mx1m Privacy Screen for Garden

Bring beautiful nature to any place you desire, will full thanks to this Outsunny 4-piece artificial leaf wall. 32cm to 200cm expandable, it's easy to set to a length most suitable for you - great for covering smaller and larger areas. Packed with 350 fake laurel leaves, in a bright, weather-resistant green tone, this artificial fence looks as real as can be, without the tedious upkeep. So, spend less time on pruning and caring - more time on other garden areas.