Outsunny Decorative Garden Fencing 4PCs Metal Outdoor Border Edging

If you want to have a beautiful and practical fence, then this product from Outsunny is for you. This outdoor fence features ground stakes on itself, which can be inserted into the soil or grass for easy set-up. The curved line and elegant pattern endow the fencing barriers a touch of charm and vogue. It can be used as a garden fence, a space partition, or just a patio decoration. Keep your flowers or yard safe with this beautifully designed fencing for backyard from Outsunny.