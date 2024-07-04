Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brown
image 1 of Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brownimage 2 of Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brownimage 3 of Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brownimage 4 of Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brownimage 5 of Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brown

Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£32.99

£32.99/each

Outsunny Pack of 12 Wooden Plant Border Fence Garden Fence Brown
This Outsunny 12-piece fence set decorates and protects your garden. Set them up straight, in square or circles - meet different requirements. Made of fir wood with a specially treated surface, each piece is tough and suitable for outdoor use. Easy to push in and take out, thanks to the pointed bottom stakes.
Pack of 12 wood picket fencesUsed to decorate or protect your plantFir wood with treatment for reliable use

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here