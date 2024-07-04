Outsunny Artificial Leaf Hedge Privacy Screen Roll Garden Fence Panel

This artificial leaf screen fence from Outsunny is a fantastic alternative to traditional fencing. You can use your existing wall or fence to add a new look to your garden. This will help enhance your outdoor living space. Made from UV-stabilized PE, it will ensure the leaves will not fade and have a long-lasting service. It is easy to install and maintenance-free, making it a great addition to your garden, deck or balcony.