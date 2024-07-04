Outsunny Decorative Garden Fencing 8PCs 44in x 12.5ft Metal Edging

A beautiful and practical fence which can easily be shaped to suit you: this Outsunny piece is the perfect entrance to your home! 3.8m long, each panel can be flexed to a different position, making it great for obscure shaped areas. Made from metal for a strong structure, the powder coating offers extra protection and strength. The inner swirls and saxon spears on the top create a beautiful, almost traditional look.