HOMCOM Multi-Storage & Workstation Desk Table Storage Shelves Oak

Take your office work set-up to the next level: go for this computer desk with drawers from HOMCOM. A multi-use design, it features three side shelves, a two-drawer storage cabinet, a large worktop and a high top back, giving you more than adequate room for working from and storing everything in a compact place. With stand-out metal accents to finish, this desk with storage is made with ultimate style in mind, something you'll love inviting it into your work space.