HOMCOM No Power Quad Toddler Ride on Car Foot-to-Floor Sliding Green

Take their outdoor playtimes up a gear with this sliding ride-on car from HOMCOM. Bright in colour, its bulky quad bike design is fitted with a large seat for them to sit comfortably and safely, two large handlebars for them so steer with ease and four large wheels so it moves along smoothly and easily. Working lights and three different music choices makes the experience even more fun.