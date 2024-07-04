Outsunny 5PCs Decorative Garden Fencing Metal Outdoor Border Edging

A decorative and practical garden fence that can easily be shaped to suit you: the Outsunny garden fencing panels are a great entrance to your home. 3.05m long, each panel can be flexed to a different position, making it great for obscure shaped areas. Made from metal for a strong structure, the powder coating offers extra protection and strength. Quick to assemble with the included clips.