Outsunny 12PCS Artificial Boxwood Panel 50cm x 50cm Faux Hedge

Lack of greeneries at home or in the garden but don't want to take care of them? The artificial hedge panels with Milan leaves can aesthetically enhance your area with a realistic look to beautify and transform your garden, fencing, balcony, porch, or your own creative design. No maintenance, trimming, or watering is required but it provides the look of a live plant! Our fence covering is built to resist damage from outdoor elements like UV, high and low temperatures, perfect for year-round use.