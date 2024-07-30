HOMCOM 4ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lights

Want plants and lights? Our light tree is exactly what you need. It has a prelit design, so you can focus on DIY natural tree shape and putting ornaments on it. Realistic-looking leaves create a natural atmosphere for your room, and low maintenance is needed. HOMCOM tree with lights goes well with any kind of decor, great for indoor and outdoor (covered) spaces, such as home, parties, weddings, patio, or holidays.