Outsunny 6PCs Decorative Garden Fence 24in x 12ft Metal Border Edging

A beautiful and practical fence which can easily be shaped to suit you: this Outsunny piece is a great entrance to your home. 3.6m long, each panel can be flexed to a different position, making it great for obscure shaped areas. Made from metal for a strong structure, the powder coating offers extra protection and strength. The inner gridding and top circles create a pretty look.