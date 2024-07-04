Outsunny Aluminum Alloy Movable Fence Foldable Garden Screen Panel

Our Outsunny scissor gate can be used in many ways as a barrier, partition or climbing aid and can be used in your garden, on the terrace or on the balcony. The combination of aluminum and iron makes your trellis particularly stable and lightweight at the same time. You can flexibly adjust the grid width so that you are equipped for every purpose. The construction is very easy and can be done in a short time.