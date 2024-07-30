Outsunny 12PCS 50cm x 50cm Artificial Boxwood Panel Milan Grass

Lack of greeneries at home or in the garden but don't want to take care of them? The faux plant wall panel with Milan leaves and flowers can aesthetically enhance your area with a realistic look to beautify and transform your garden, fencing, balcony, porch, or your own creative design. No maintenance, trimming, or watering is required but it provides the look of a live plant! Built to resist damage from outdoor elements like UV, high and low temperatures, and are perfect for year-round use.