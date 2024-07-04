Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lights
image 1 of HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lightsimage 2 of HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lightsimage 3 of HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lightsimage 4 of HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lightsimage 5 of HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lights

HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lights

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

HOMCOM 5ft Artificial Tree with Warm White LED Lights
Want plants and lights? Our light tree is exactly what you need. It has a prelit design, so you can focus on DIY natural tree shape and putting ornaments on it. Realistic-looking leaves create a natural atmosphere for your room, and low maintenance is needed. HOMCOM tree with lights goes well with any kind of decor, great for indoor and outdoor (covered) spaces, such as home, parties, weddings, patio, or holidays.
With LED lights and baby breath flowers;Prelit design saves time in arranging the light;LED lights are energysaving and cool to touch;

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here